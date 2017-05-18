House catches fire less than week after arson

Memphis Fire Department put out flames at a Berclair home for the second time in just a week.

MFD was called to the home on Hillmont Avenue, near McCrory Avenue and Dora Street, Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said the fire spread to a second home.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time.

Last week, the same home caught fire. Investigators said the fire was an arson after finding the fire started in two places.

