Manhood University works to strengthen Memphis men

Manhood University is a team effort between the city of Memphis and several faith-based organizations to help improve the lives of Memphis men.

This year’s theme is “Strong Men Stronger Memphis.”

The sessions involve character building and communication skills needed to excel at work.

There will even be an opportunity for students to get their records expunges.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the classes are needed because many of Memphis’ biggest challenges are because of a lack of male role model in children’s lives.

Classes are free and held every Saturday for five weeks.

The following locations in Memphis host the event:

Pursuit of God Church , Pastor Ricky Floyd | 3171 Signal Street

, Pastor Ricky Floyd | 3171 Signal Street Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Westwood , Dr. Rev James Netters | 620 Parkrose Rd

, Dr. Rev James Netters | 620 Parkrose Rd New Sardis Baptist Church , Dr. L. LaSimba Gray | 7739 E Holmes Rd

, Dr. L. LaSimba Gray | 7739 E Holmes Rd Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church , Pastor Jason Turner | 70 N Bellevue Blvd

, Pastor Jason Turner | 70 N Bellevue Blvd New Hope Missionary Baptist Church , Pastor Wade Bryant | 704 South Parkway

, Pastor Wade Bryant | 704 South Parkway St. Paul Baptist Church, Pastor Christopher Davis | 2124 East Holmes Rd

City leaders will discuss more about this year’s program today at 2 p.m.

