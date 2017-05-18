Man arrested for shooting woman, her son last year

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a mother and son at their home in 2016.

On May 9, 2016, police said a woman was in her garage on Jonesy Lane when an unknown pickup truck pulled in front of her home.

Two men came out of the vehicle asking for a man named Tony. When the women said there was no Tony that lived there, the men said “No, we’ve got the right house.”

That’s when police said the men went back into the vehicle and grabbed pistols.

Police said the woman’s son tried to pull his mother back into the house, but both were shot before they made it inside safely.

Both victims survived.

On April 1, 2017, MPD pulled over Darius Flowers for speeding, and found a black pistol in his car.

A month later, Flowers was positively identified as one of the suspects in the shooting of a mother and her son.

Flowers is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

