Community offers healing for woman after ex-boyfriend's public suicide

Loved ones are hosting a community healing rally in support after a traumatic incident in Memphis last weekend.

Jared McLemore set himself on fire while on Facebook live outside Murphy’s Bar on Madison Avenue on Saturday. Police said he committed suicide as revenge on his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Moore, who works at Murphy’s. Police said McLemore has bipolar disorder and the couple had a history of domestic violence.

A rally will be held at Minglewood Hall on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

A benefit concert will also be held June 3 at 1 p.m. at Memphis Made Brewing, with a suggested donation of $5.

Counselors will be at Minglewood Hall for those who witnessed the suicide.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self harm, you can get help by calling the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

