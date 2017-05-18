Snakes put slithery stop to mail delivery

LEXINGTON, KY (WLEX) - Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stop mail couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.

Snakes, on the other hand, will shut that down really quickly. A Lexington, Kentucky neighborhood felt cut off when their mail stopped showing up, but it was almost a week before they found out why their mail carrier just stopped coming by.

One resident finally called the post office and that's when she was told their mail man had stopped delivering because he got spooked by snakes.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2reDR6O