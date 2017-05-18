Couple builds massive 'Caribbean' inspired pirate ship

A man was found dead at O.L. Cash Park on Thursday morning.More >>
A man was charged after he admitted to accidentally shooting another man.More >>
(KPNX) Inspired by the Black Pearl ship in the Disney film, "Pirates of the Caribbean," the pirate ship in Steven Hill's Casa Grande, Arizona backyard stands three stories high.More >>
(WLEX) "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stop mail couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.More >>
John Schaffler would emerge from his car in the WMC parking lot more often than not with a big grin on his face and a story to tell.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The overdose epidemic in America and Georgia may soon be getting worse as a new powerful drug finds its way to the streets and users.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an amber alert for 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer. He is described as a black male, 3 feet 9 inches tall, weighting about 40 pounds with black curly hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes. Fraizer was last seen this morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson. He was seen in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry bearing a Mississippi license pla...More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.More >>
Across the United States, lawmakers and criminal justice experts say more needs to be done to protect the public from stealthing, the practice of men removing condoms during sex without consent.More >>
