Man found dead at O.L. Cash Park

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was found dead at O.L. Cash Park on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department found the body before 8 a.m.

Police said the man was shot and killed. They are investigating the death as a homicide.

The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

