Man charged after accidental homicide

A man was charged after he admitted to accidentally shooting another man.

On May 13, 2017, Memphis Police Department found a man shot on Covington Pike. He later died at the hospital.

Witnesses at the scene described a man they only knew as Hector as the man responsible for the death.

Police later arrested Hector Rostro. Rostro admitted to police that he was trying to see what was wrong with his gun when he accidentally shot and killed the man. Rostro said he threw the gun into the woods after the shooting.

Rostro is charged with reckless homicide.

