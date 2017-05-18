Man arrested for murder inside Boost Mobile store

Loved ones are hosting a community healing rally in support after a traumatic incident in Memphis last weekend.More >>
A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of Rashed Awwad at Boost Mobile on Monday.More >>
Southwind High School was placed on lockdown.More >>
A man was found dead at O.L. Cash Park on Thursday morning.More >>
A man was charged after he admitted to accidentally shooting another man.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
6-year-old Kingston Frazier was found inside a stolen vehicle on a dead end road in Gluckstadt and his condition is unknown. We are working to get information from the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. No other details have been offered at this time.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
It took the life of Astronaut Neil Armstrong's little girl in 1962, and since then very little progress has been made in defeating a deadly form of childhood cancer.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
