Man arrested for murder inside Boost Mobile store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Damon Johnson (Source: SCSO) Damon Johnson (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 22-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of Rashed Awwad at Boost Mobile on Monday.

The shooting happened at the store on Winchester Road.

Police said Damon Johnson shot Awwad multiple times after they got into an argument.

Johnson is charged with second-degree murder.

