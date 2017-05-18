Thursday at 10: Battlefield vehicle, turned into rescue machine for MPD

There is a new tool in the Memphis Police Department's arsenal. It's a massive vehicle, originally designed for the battlefield.

It looks a little menacing, but you should not fear it. The vehicle will be used as a search and rescue device during floods, active shootings, and more.

"As the Memphis Police Department, we have to look at the totality of everything. We're looking at protecting the citizens from all angles, it's not just from a criminal standpoint," MPD Commander of Traffic and Special Ops, Col. Samuel Hines said.

Only WMC Action News 5's cameras were along for the ride as officers trained with their newest tool.

Thursday at 10 p.m., you'll get to see everything the vehicle can do and what that means for our your protection.

