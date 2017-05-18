Southwind High School placed on lockdown - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Southwind High School placed on lockdown

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Southwind High School was placed on lockdown.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are near the school searching for a burglary suspect.

SCSO asked the school to go on lockdown as an extra precaution.

