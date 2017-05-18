$50K Powerball ticket brought in Arlington - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$50K Powerball ticket brought in Arlington

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
ARLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A $50,000 jackpot was won via Powerball in Arlington, Tennessee.

The Powerball now sits at $228 million as no one won the big prize, but one ticket purchased in Arlington is worth a cool $50K.

Officials have not identified the winner.

