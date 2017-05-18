14 gang members arrested in drug trafficking sting

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The guns seized by OCU (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Memphis Police Department and Organized Crime Unit officials announced they arrested 14 accused gang members on drug trafficking charges during a six-month sting.

Police said the six-month investigation targeted heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone pills in Memphis.

Latravius Shaw, a United States Postal Service carrier was one of those arrested. He's accused of helping gang members traffic drugs through his position as a mail carrier.

Despite the 14 arrests, police said there are 11 more on the run that they identified as drug traffickers from this investigation.

OCU investigators seized 7.3 grams of heroin, marijuana, cocaine, two handguns, four vehicles, and $17,000 in cash.

Police said those arrested belong to Grape Street Crips, Traveling Vicelords, and Gangster Disciples.

