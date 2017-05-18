At least one dead after car slams into Times Square - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
NEW YORK, NY (WMC) -

At least one person is dead in Times Square in New York City on Thursday afternoon after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people on the street, according to NBC New York.

Fire officials say they got a call shortly before noon about an accident at 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. Police said there were reports of multiple injuries. 

Pictures on social media show the car slammed into a pole on the sidewalk with major damage.

