At least one dead after car slams into Times Square

At least one person is dead in Times Square in New York City on Thursday afternoon after a car reportedly plowed into a group of people on the street, according to NBC New York.

Fire officials say they got a call shortly before noon about an accident at 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. Police said there were reports of multiple injuries.

Pictures on social media show the car slammed into a pole on the sidewalk with major damage.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

