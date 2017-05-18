KISS costumes, instruments on display at Graceland

One of rock and roll’s biggest bands in history are being enshrined at Graceland.

KISS will be a part of The Icons: The influence exhibit, which is part of the year-long commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the life and legacy of Elvis Presley.

The exhibit is located at the new Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment and exhibit complex at Graceland.

The exhibit celebrates Elvis and features original wardrobes, instruments, and artifacts from Bruce Springsteen, Jimi Hendrix, Elton John, James Brown, Billy Joel, and more.

Another recent edition includes an Elvis-style jumpsuit worn by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during a 2016 Rock the Troops TV special.

KISS’ costumes will be displayed in honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

