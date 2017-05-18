Lemonye-Owen student donates book scholarship to Westwood High senior

Troy Davis grew up in Westwood and has made it his business to give back to his community the best way he can.

Thursday morning, at a school assembly, the Lemonye Owen College junior donated a $200 book scholarship to a deserving Westwood High School senior bound for college.

Leketria Redden was the recipient of the book scholarship. Davis told WMC Action News 5 she has a 3.1 GPA and will be attending Tennessee State University in the fall.

Davis is also raising funds to send several kids to summer camp in Westwood to give them something positive to do. He says he's having a car wash this Monday at Mount Vernon Baptist Church from 12-6pm to raise funds for that effort.

The address is 620 Parkrose Road.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.