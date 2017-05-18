MFD holds special operations training

About 30 Memphis firefighters went through special operations training Thursday.



Thursday's training scenario focused on building collapse situations. It's part of the MFD's special operations structural technician course.



"It gives our members the insight on what it takes to perform these types of rescues," Memphis firefighter Colin Burress said.



Some of the rescues included the use of torches to burn through metal, as well as sledgehammers to break through cinder blocks.



To qualify for this nine day, 90-hour course firefighters needed 300 hours of training.

The firefighters hope that by completing all the training they can become one of the 110 special operations firefighters housed at three separate stations around Memphis.



Other training courses firefighters go through include swift water rescues and hazmat situations.

