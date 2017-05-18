Traffic slowed on I-55N near the bridge over the Mississippi Riv - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Traffic slowed on I-55N near the bridge over the Mississippi River

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: TDOT) (Source: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Traffic was backed up alone Interstate 55 as police investigated a situation in the area.

Traffic slowed for several hours, but has since returned to normal.

Police have also finished their investigation. 

Click here for our traffic tracker.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly