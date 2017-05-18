Traffic slowed on I-55N near the bridge over the Mississippi River

One of rock and roll’s biggest bands in history are being enshrined at Graceland.More >>
One of rock and roll’s biggest bands in history are being enshrined at Graceland.More >>
A Mid-Southerner is $50,000 richer.More >>
A Mid-Southerner is $50,000 richer.More >>
Police officers and prosecutors will gather to make an announcement Thursday.More >>
Police officers and prosecutors will gather to make an announcement Thursday.More >>
There is a new tool in the Memphis Police Department's arsenal. It's a massive vehicle, originally designed for the battlefield.More >>
There is a new tool in the Memphis Police Department's arsenal. It's a massive vehicle, originally designed for the battlefield.More >>
A man was found dead at O.L. Cash Park on Thursday morning.More >>
A man was found dead at O.L. Cash Park on Thursday morning.More >>
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
He declined to comment when asked if he had anything to do with the child's death.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A young deer met his match in fellow shopper Tom Grasswick during an early morning shopping run to a Walmart.More >>
A young deer met his match in fellow shopper Tom Grasswick during an early morning shopping run to a Walmart.More >>