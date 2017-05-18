Veterinarians give free eye exams K-9 first responders

A group of four-legged heroes got a very important checkup for free.

Rescue dogs with Tennessee Task Force One help first responders deal with disasters like building collapses, earthquake damage, tornado destruction, and bombings.

"We train two to three times a week to keep these dogs ready to go at any time. Not only do we respond to national disasters we go to many state and local events, too," search team manager Sue McManus said.

To help make sure those dogs are in tip top shape, American College of Veterinary Optometry checked out their eyes.

The veterinarians examined 18 dogs to make sure their eyes were healthy so they could continue to save lives.

