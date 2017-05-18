Kroger to hire 10,000 new employees - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Kroger to hire 10,000 new employees

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Kroger is hosting a national hiring event at all of its stores this weekend.

The grocery chain expects to add 10,000 permanent position this year.

Open interviews will be held from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday.

Interested candidates should apply online before heading in for the interview. Click here to search the job postings.

