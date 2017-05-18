Online tool assists in locating unclaimed life insurance benefit - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Online tool assists in locating unclaimed life insurance benefits

(Source: NAIC) (Source: NAIC)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Mississippi Insurance Department is making it easy for people to find unclaimed life insurance benefits from family members who have died.

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners created a free service called The Life Insurance Policy Locator.

Once a request is made through the tool, participating companies will search records to see if they have a life insurance policy or annuity contract in the name of the deceased.

To initiate a search, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly