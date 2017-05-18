Mid-South pastor convicted in rape of 5-year-old

A 29-year-old Mid-South preacher was convicted of raping a 5-year-old, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted Jarvis Gray of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery. Gray called himself a prophet and had his congregation refer to him as "Prophet Gray."

The rape happened in July 2013. Gray raped the child while he was responsible for taking care of her and her siblings while the children's parents were away.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.