Mother arrested while trafficking 150lbs of marijuana

More than 150 pounds of marijuana was found just about two miles from the Shelby County line.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said it stopped a lot of marijuana from entering Memphis, but it's what was also in the car that may be a surprise.

On I-40, around mile marker 23, the Highway Patrol pulled over a car for driving too close to the car in front of it. The traffic stopped turned into a big bust.

Rosa Flores, 29, had marijuana wrapped in cellophane and stuffed in the door panels and seatbacks in the car, according to the highway patrol. She also allegedly had three children, ages 5, 9, and 12 with her.

"That's just awful. I couldn't imagine having my children in the car and knowing that you're doing something that illegal," driver Jenifer Stedman said.

Those living in Memphis are glad the drugs didn't make it into the city.

"I'm glad they caught her. Definitely. And got that off the streets of Memphis," Christian Scott said. "We don't need that here."

The highway patrol turned the children over to Department of Children's Services.

"I feel sorry for them because now their momma is in jail and God knows where they're going to go and that's just sad," Stedman said. "Very, very sad."

The marijuana was discovered less than eight miles from the Germantown Parkway exit. It's unclear where Flores was heading with the 59 kilos of pot.

