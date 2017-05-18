SCS considers switching to year-round school calendar

Shelby County Schools is looking into becoming a year-round school district.

Currently there are no firm plans in place to change SCS from a traditional school calendar to a year-round calendar. Plans are only in the research stage.

However, 22 different SCS schools will host 8,200 students in the new Summer Learning Academy. SCS said it will use data from the summer academy to determine if adjusting the school calendar would benefit students.

“The District is very excited for its first year of the Superintendent’s Summer Learning Academy which will enable our students to continue their studies through the summer months. Once we have data to show whether the summer academy helps prevent learning loss over the summer months, we can use that information to determine if adjusting our school calendar would benefit our students.”

While the schedule change could leave some parents scrambling for child care during the sporadic breaks throughout the year, others said a year-round schedule would students retain what they learned.

“If they are not getting input on a regular basis--that you know--they are going to forget things," mother Autumn Stanley said. "If their mind is not stimulated in an educational way, it's going to be looking for other things to do. So I feel like that could be positive."

There's no estimate on what switching the calendar would mean for the SCS budget.

