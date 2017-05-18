SCS disciplines students for bullying reported on school bus

A mother who said her daughter was beaten on a school bus hopes their story will help other parents and students speak up when it comes to bullying.

Sharae Hicks said own child was afraid to tell her how she was being beaten up on a bus outside of Sheffield Elementary School.

"This resulted in her not wanting to go to school or get on the bus," she said. "She kicked her in the face and then another little boy kicked her. Then right after he kicked her, a kindergärtner punched her in both of her eyes."

Hicks said both of her daughters who ride the bus have been bullied before. She said her kids didn't tell her what was happening because they were worried other kids would make fun of them.

"She [her daughter] came through the door, her eyes were swollen and she was crying," Hicks recalled.

Hicks wants other kids and parents to step up and report bullying so school staffers can investigate the incidents. Shelby County Schools said they want that to happen as well.

On Thursday, SCS said there were no reports of bullying on file from Hicks. They also said her daughter was in the fight on the bus and had no visible injuries. Hicks, though, insists her daughter was bullied and beaten up.

"They [SCS] need to have more programs. It's not OK to bully," Hicks said.

SCS said both parents and all three students on the bus were disciplined, including Hicks' daughter. They also said they take bullying very seriously.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.