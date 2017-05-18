Mother wants action after 6-year-old allegedly beaten up on school bus

A 6-year-old said other students beat her up on the school bus and now she's afraid to ride the bus. But, that's not the story the school system tells.

Sharae Hicks said she's urging parents and students to report bullying. She said even her own child was afraid to tell how she was allegedly beaten up on the bus outside of Sheffield Elementary.

"This resulted in her not wanting to go to school or get on the bus," Sharae Hicks, parent, said.

Hicks said what happened to her 6-year-old daughter on the bus Wednesday was a result of bullying.

"She kicked her in the face and then another little boy kicked her, then right after he kicked her a kindergartener punched her in both of her eyes," Hicks said.

She said both of her daughters, who were on the bus Wednesday, have been bullied approximately seven other times.

Hicks said her daughters were afraid to tell her what happened out of fear that kids would make fun of them.

"She came through the door, her eyes were swollen, and she was crying," Hicks said.

Hicks is encouraging other kids and parents to always report bullying so school staff can investigate.

SCS said there were no reports on file for bullying from the mother.

The mother insists her daughter was bullied and beaten up, and has a message for SCS.

"They need to have more programs. It's not OK to bully," Hicks said.

SCS said both parents and all three students on the bus were disciplined, including Hicks' daughter. They also said they take bullying very seriously.

