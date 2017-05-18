1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is in custody after a shooting Thursday night.

Memphis police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Penny Lane.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said one person is in custody for the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly