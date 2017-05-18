Ex-roommate shoots man in buttocks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ex-roommate shoots man in buttocks

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the buttocks Thursday.

Memphis police said the man's ex-roommate came to the residence, in the 5400 block of Kendall Creek, and shot the man at approximately 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in stable condition. 

The shooter remains on the run. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly