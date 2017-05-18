Demolition date set for Foote Homes

Foote Homes was founded by the Memphis Housing Authority in the 1940s with the purpose of replacing the slums with federally funded public housing. More than 70 years later, the homes are in deplorable conditions.

Foote Homes was founded by the Memphis Housing Authority in the 1940s with the purpose of replacing the slums with federally funded public housing. More than 70 years later, the homes are in deplorable conditions.

In its final days, ex-residents remember golden days of Foote Homes

In its final days, ex-residents remember golden days of Foote Homes

Also on WMCTV.COM

Foote Homes apartments will soon be demolished.

Memphis city officials will hold a ceremony Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. near the Gazebo area at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Vance Avenue.

The complex was shut down in February to begin a redevelopment project.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.