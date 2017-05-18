Demolition date set for Foote Homes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Demolition date set for Foote Homes

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Foote Homes apartments will soon be demolished.

Memphis city officials will hold a ceremony Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m. near the Gazebo area at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Vance Avenue.

The complex was shut down in February to begin a redevelopment project.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly