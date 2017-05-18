Community members meet to discuss options for future of the fairgrounds

The future of the fairgrounds was the topic of discussion Thursday night among community members working to bring life back to the area.

The organization "Friends of the Fairgounds" held a meeting at the Children's Museum to talk about what would be best for the area when it comes to the use of the land.

One organizer said everyone should get involved to bring more opportunity to the area. In turn, that would bring more opportunity to the entire Memphis region.

"It's an opportunity to come together across lines that have divided us in the past. It's an opportunity to use what we have in our community to address community needs," John Minervini, co-founder Friends of the Fairgrounds, said.

Organizers said they have been working on the project for a year and a half. The next step will involve working on comprehensive planning with the city of Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.