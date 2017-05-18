Closed nightclub reopens without proper permits

A once popular nightclub reopens - but not with the approval of neighbors or another important entity.

Neighbors said they don't want to see the nightclub back open.

We found out that Senses nightclub did not have the proper permits when the club reopened last week.

Now, the owner is headed to court.

"Do Not Occupy" is posted on the front door and the empty nightclub doesn't seem like it's up and running. But, it has in fact been open and complaints are beginning to roll in.

"A lot of trash left behind and just a lot of noise," Danny Day said.

Day has lived in Humes Heights for 10-years and remembers the hassle caused by nightclub patrons several years ago when Senses Nightclub on Poplar Avenue was open every weekend.

"Fill up the neighborhood parking along here, until 3 a.m. in the morning, until they go home," Day said.

Since then, the building has been sold and closed for most of the past two years. That is - until last weekend.

The club opened its doors last weekend despite not having the proper permits.

We found out the most recent permit for the building is listed for commercial use. In order to operate as a club, the owner needs to apply for a special use permit.

The Office of Construction Code Enforcement also confirmed last week they received two complaints and now the club's owner must answer for the code violation in Environmental Court Monday.

"That they wanted to open the club and they needed the support of the neighborhood," resident Sheila Issacs said.

Issacs said club management asked her to sign a petition in support of the club opening months ago. She didn't sign it.

Now, community members are putting their support behind a new idea for the building location.

"Let's try to get Trader Joe's in there or a restaurant or something like that," Day said.

We reached out to the club's parent company, C and R events, based out in Las Vegas.

The owner said he has been dealing with issues for a year and at this point he wants to let the courts decide what to do next. He said he will have more information on the future of the Club after Monday.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.