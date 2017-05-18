Trashion is the fashion

Memphis City Beautiful is taking recycling to a whole new level....of fashion. It's the Dare 2 Recycle 2017 Trashion Show!

It's the ultimate recycling fashion show with students and professional designers. More than 40 artists have gone dumpster diving and curb shopping to create original art, jewelry, fashion and more. It's a one-of-a-kind event supporting community improvement projects including gardens, murals, gateway signs and litter abatement efforts throughout Memphis.

WMC Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers and Memphis fashion icon Babbie Lovett will emcee this trashion gala. The event includes special performances, food, wine and a silent auction. It all takes place Sunday, June 4 from 5:30 -7:30 p.m. at ER2 - Electronic Responsible Recyclers located at 670 South 4th Street in Memphis. So put on your Sunday best....recycled outfit and join the fashion event of the year the 2017 Trashion Show.

