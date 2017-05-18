Redbirds salvage split against Isotopes - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Redbirds Close Out Homestand with Win Over Albuquerque

Redbirds salvage split against Isotopes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

On the Diamond, the final game of the series between the Memphis Redbirds and Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday goes to the 'Birds
4-2.

Memphis gets a split in the series 2-2

The Redbirds now hit the road for eight games beginning at Fresno, California Friday night.

