Redbirds salvage split against Isotopes

Redbirds Close Out Homestand with Win Over Albuquerque

On the Diamond, the final game of the series between the Memphis Redbirds and Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday goes to the 'Birds

4-2.

Memphis gets a split in the series 2-2

The Redbirds now hit the road for eight games beginning at Fresno, California Friday night.

