Redbirds salvage split against Isotopes

On the Diamond, the final game of the series between the Memphis Redbirds and Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday goes to the 'Birds
4-2.
Memphis gets a split in the series 2-2
The Redbirds now hit the road for eight games beginning at Fresno, California Friday night.
