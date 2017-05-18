Ducks even series with Predators 2-2

The chase for Lord Stanley's Cup is going through Music City with Game 4 of the National Hockey League Western Conference Finals series where the Nashville Predators are out to put the Anaheim Ducks backs to the wall.

Nashville was up against it trailing 2-0 late in the 3rd. That's when the Preds caught fire.

With 6:27 left, P.K. Subban fires a long one off the Pipe into the back of the net. 2-1 Ducks..

With time running out.. a scrum in front of the Anaheim crease took place.

Filip Forsburg somehow lights the lamp from in tight with just :34 seconds to play.

This one goes overtime tied 2-2

But Corey Perry scores on a deflection with 9 left in OT

Anaheim wins it 3-2

Series tied 2-2

Game 5 shifts to Anaheim Saturday night.

