Ducks even series with Predators 2-2

The chase for Lord Stanley's Cup is going through Music City with Game 4 of the National Hockey League Western Conference Finals series where the Nashville Predators are out to put the Anaheim Ducks backs to the wall.
Nashville was up against it trailing 2-0 late in the 3rd. That's when the Preds caught fire.
With 6:27 left, P.K. Subban fires a long one off the Pipe into the back of the net. 2-1 Ducks..
With time running out.. a scrum in front of the Anaheim crease took place.
Filip Forsburg somehow lights the lamp from in tight with just :34 seconds to play.
This one goes overtime tied 2-2
But Corey Perry scores on a deflection with 9 left in OT
Anaheim wins it 3-2
Series tied 2-2
Game 5 shifts to Anaheim Saturday night.
