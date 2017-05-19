Tennessee supporting a move to combat opioid addition, First Alert Weather Day, Kroger hiring event

Happy Friday morning!!
Tennessee is one of 6 states in support of the Regional Opioid Initiative to combat the growing opioid epidemic. The action plan calls for access to effective treatment for individuals and families in the criminal justice system to drop the amount of opioid overdose deaths.
Kroger is hosting a big national hiring event at all of its stores this weekend. The company expects to add 10,000 permanent positions this year. Executives will hold open interviews from 11am until 4pm tomorrow.
The Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest is in full swing for the 40th year! It's getting national network attention from NBC among other affiliates. It may be wet this weekend but it won't stop crowds from taking part in some of the best BBQ in the world.
A high 5 out this morning to the Collierville high school class of 2017.Members of the class were awarded $35,000 in scholarships this year. 40% of that is community-based scholarships.
First alert weather day today! It will be cloudy with rain here and there throughout the afternoon and evening. We'll take a look at the weekend weather and beyond and where the showers will be...We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long!
Woman at center of graduation brawl apologizes, but not to everyone
North Jackson Elementary School remembers Kingston Frazier
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
USPS mail carrier, 14 gang members arrested in drug trafficking sting
Amber Alert issued for MS boy in stolen car
One person is in custody after a shooting Thursday night. Memphis police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Penny Lane.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Shelby County Schools is looking into becoming a year-round school district.More >>
Troy Davis grew up in Westwood and has made it his business to give back to his community the best way he can.More >>
There is a new tool in the Memphis Police Department's arsenal. It's a massive vehicle, originally designed for the battlefield.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Editor's Note: Following is the city's statement in its entirety: City of New Orleans to Begin Removal of Final Confederate Monument Robert E. Lee Statue at Lee Circle Celebrating the “Lost Cause of the Confederacy”, Outlines Future Plans for Statues and Former Statue Locations Post-RemovalMore >>
