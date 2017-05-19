Tennessee supporting a move to combat opioid addition, First Alert Weather Day, Kroger hiring event

Happy Friday morning!!

Tennessee is one of 6 states in support of the Regional Opioid Initiative to combat the growing opioid epidemic. The action plan calls for access to effective treatment for individuals and families in the criminal justice system to drop the amount of opioid overdose deaths.

Kroger is hosting a big national hiring event at all of its stores this weekend. The company expects to add 10,000 permanent positions this year. Executives will hold open interviews from 11am until 4pm tomorrow.

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest is in full swing for the 40th year! It's getting national network attention from NBC among other affiliates. It may be wet this weekend but it won't stop crowds from taking part in some of the best BBQ in the world.

A high 5 out this morning to the Collierville high school class of 2017.Members of the class were awarded $35,000 in scholarships this year. 40% of that is community-based scholarships.

First alert weather day today! It will be cloudy with rain here and there throughout the afternoon and evening. We'll take a look at the weekend weather and beyond and where the showers will be...We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long!

Woman at center of graduation brawl apologizes, but not to everyone

North Jackson Elementary School remembers Kingston Frazier

Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

USPS mail carrier, 14 gang members arrested in drug trafficking sting

Amber Alert issued for MS boy in stolen car



