2 people shot on Kerr Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning.

The shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Kerr Avenue, near Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Investigators are working to learn more about how the incident occurred.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

