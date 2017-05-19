Salon fire being investigated for arson

A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the buttocks Thursday.More >>
A man was sent to the hospital after being shot in the buttocks Thursday.More >>
Foote Homes apartments will soon be demolished.More >>
Foote Homes apartments will soon be demolished.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they said robbed someone in the Walmart parking lot.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they said robbed someone in the Walmart parking lot.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a salon for arson.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a salon for arson.More >>
Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning.More >>
Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting Friday morning.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>