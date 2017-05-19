Salon fire being investigated for arson

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a salon for arson.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Friday at Divas and Diamonds Salon near North Evergreen Street and Chelsea Avenue.

Witnesses said they saw two men throw something at the building just before the fire started.

"I seen one of them throw,” Vivian Richmond said. “I didn't know if it was a smoke bomb or what kind of bomb it was. I seen them throw it in there. So as I was coming up, I told them to get away from there."

No one was injured in the fire. Richmond said she sprang into action when she saw the blaze.

"The fire had gotten real heavy. I went next door and got the people out of their house because it started popping real bad. I didn't want nobody to get hurt or nothing,” she said.

Fire officials said they were called to put out three fires in the area within 12 hours. They have not confirmed that the fire was started as arson, but are investigating the possibility.

