Police search for West Memphis parking lot robber

West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they said robbed someone in the Walmart parking lot.

Police said the robbery happened Saturday. The man went up to a person with a handgun and demanded money.

He took off with the money and ran back this his red car.

The car was last seen going towards West Service Road.

A woman was also seen with the suspect, but her identity and involvement in the crime is unknown.

If you know where either person may be, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or WMPD at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.