Candy shop opens doors on Beale Street

A new spot for treats is open on Beale Street. Beale Sweets Sugar Shack candy store opened its doors recently, serving up unique candies of all kinds.More >>
Rain chances will increase on Friday and rain will be in the forecast through Sunday.More >>
First Alert Weather Day- FridayMore >>
One person is in custody after a shooting Thursday night. Memphis police said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Penny Lane.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
A new tool in Memphis Police Department's arsenal is made to help officers save lives during floods, active shootings, and more.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Tempers flared early Friday morning in a face-to-face confrontation between monument protesters and supporters.More >>
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.More >>
Officers in Massachusetts are calling an 11-year-old boy courageous after he found illegal drugs in his dad's bag and called police.More >>
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
