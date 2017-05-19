Candy shop opens doors on Beale Street

A new spot for treats is open on Beale Street.

Beale Sweets Sugar Shack candy store opened its doors recently, serving up unique candies of all kinds.

The store specializes in homemade fudge, with over 15 flavors including cotton candy, pecan, and M&Ms.

Adults can get in the fun with alcoholic Jack Daniel’s candy, and there’s even beer on tap.

There’s even a freezer full of MEMPops for those hot summer days.

The store plans to host events throughout the year, including costume parties.

