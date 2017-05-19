Man dies in DeSoto County crash after truck breaks down

A man was killed in a crash on Highway 305 in DeSoto County on Thursday night.

The crash happened on 305 near Cedar View around 9:30.

DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said the victim’s truck broke down, and there was nowhere for him to go. That’s when another driver hit the truck, sending the man and his vehicle into a ditch.

The victim is a 25-year-old from Memphis. He died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash, but it's unclear if any charges will be filed.

