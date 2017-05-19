Man dies in DeSoto County crash after truck breaks down

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in South Memphis.More >>
Snowden Middle School's Mighty Sound of Midtown bands brought home top honors during the Music in the Park Festival in Chicago.
When I first heard about Universal Fit Liberty, I thought it sounded too good to be true. Well, it's a dream come true for many women.
A man was killed in a crash on Highway 305 in DeSoto County on Thursday night.
A new spot for treats is open on Beale Street. Beale Sweets Sugar Shack candy store opened its doors recently, serving up unique candies of all kinds.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
Crews started final preparations to take down the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Circle Friday morning at dawn.
Investigators have made an arrest in a shooting that killed three people and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital in Colleton County.
