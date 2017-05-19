Clothes no longer fit? One brand will replace them for free

When I first heard about Universal Fit Liberty, I thought it sounded too good to be true. Well, it's a dream come true for many women.

Putting on extra pounds or d ropping a few can become a financial burden when attempting to adjust your wardrobe.

According to the company's website, "If a piece from our core collection no longer fits due to size fluctuation, we’ll replace it with your new size, within a year of purchase, free of charge."

Your returned pieces will also help other women: "... returned clothing will be laundered and donated across a number of charities supporting women in need."

So the bottom line--if you are a size 6 to 26 this new program is a game-changer for fashionistas on a budget.

Try the program for yourself. Click here to get started.

