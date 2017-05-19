5 Great Things: Swim scholarships, Snowden Middle bands, book scholarship

The Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is underway this weekend in downtown Memphis at Tom Lee Park. But, before the sweet smelling aromas of grilled meat distract you too much, here's a look at 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Members of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hardeman County packed sandwiches, chips, homemade cookies, and goodies inside the box and then delivered them to Bolivar police officers. The group said it was a way to say 'thank you' to those who work to serve the community.

The city of Memphis Division of Parks and Neighborhoods, American Red Cross, Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, and Splash Mid-South are trying to prevent drowning deaths this summer by teaching kids to swim. 575 lesson scholarships will be available at a total of 12 city pools this summer.

A new $1.5 million Children's Discovery Garden recently opened at Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee.

It features a tree house tower, hillside slide, balance beams, log steppers, climbing rocks, corkscrew nets, saddle spinners, and outdoor musical instruments. Visiting the new park is included in the park admission.

Snowden Middle School's Mighty Sound of Midtown bands brought home top honors during the Music in the Park Festival in Chicago.

The Snowden marching band, concert band, jazz band, and drum line ensemble all performed. The bands, under the direction of James Robertson, brought back seven first place trophies.

Lemoyne-Owen College Junior Troy Davis grew up in Westwood and has made it his business to give back to his community the best way he can. Recently, he donated a $200 book scholarship to a deserving college-bound Westwood High School Senior.



Leketria Redden got the scholarship and will be attending Tennessee State University in the fall. Davis is also raising funds to send several kids to summer camp with a car wash Monday, May 22 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church from 12-6 p.m.

