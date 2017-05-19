Germantown baseball team hopes to get to Cooperstown

A baseball team of 12-year-old boys based in Germantown, Tennessee, is raising money to try and get to Cooperstown, New York, for a week long tournament next month.

Laurie Ellison is a mother of one of the boys. She started a GoFundMe, because the trip costs about $11,000-12,000 per team just to enter the tournament.

The Germantown Sox 12 U AAA team is trying to get to the June 24 tournament because it’s for 12-year-olds.

The team hopes to go to the baseball hall of fame while there.

