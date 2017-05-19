Death investigation underway after body found in South Memphis field

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in South Memphis.

Police said the man was found just after midnight Friday morning at the corner of Dison Avenue and E. Person Avenue.

Witnesses said they were going home and saw the man lying in the middle of a field near Dison.

Officers found a man in his 50s or 60s lying on his back. There was no identification available.

Police are investigating.

