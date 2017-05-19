ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: sign-and-drive leases

A former Regions Bank branch manager was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on embezzlement charges.More >>
A former Regions Bank branch manager was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on embezzlement charges.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted a Mid-South woman accused of defrauding the law firm she worked at for more than $400,000.More >>
A federal grand jury indicted a Mid-South woman accused of defrauding the law firm she worked at for more than $400,000.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they said robbed someone in the Walmart parking lot.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is searching for a man they said robbed someone in the Walmart parking lot.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a salon.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire at a salon.More >>
Troy Davis grew up in Westwood and has made it his business to give back to his community the best way he can.More >>
Troy Davis grew up in Westwood and has made it his business to give back to his community the best way he can.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
Bryan police said that a suspect stole a hearse and then dumped the body the hearse was carrying on the side of the road on Friday morning.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Take a trip across the United States to see Confederate memorials in small towns and large cities.More >>
Take a trip across the United States to see Confederate memorials in small towns and large cities.More >>