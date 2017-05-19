Possible arson destroys North Memphis hair salon

The shine is off of hair salon "Diva's and Diamonds" after a blaze ripped through it Friday around 1:15 a.m.

It took firefighters more than 10 minutes to put it out.

"We know she's devastated," said Lathea Caraway, the cousin of owner Sharette Johnson. "She worked hard for this."

Caraway and other family members went to Evergreen and Chelsea afterward to check out the damage.

According to them, Johnson sunk more than $20,000 into her business. They also said "Diva's and Diamonds" had only been open about three months before it went up in flames.

"For someone to come tear her dream down, it's just sad," Caraway said.

Witness Vivian Richmond said she saw a man purposely set the business on fire.

"I seen one of them throw," Richmond said. "I didn't know if it was a smoke bomb or what kind of bomb it was."

Richmond said he and another man then drove away in a black Nissan Maxima.

The Memphis Fire Department would only confirm they are investigating the blaze as an arson.

"The fire had gotten real heavy," Richmond said. "I went next door and got the people out of their house because it started popping real bad. I didn't want nobody to get hurt or nothing."

The family is asking for the public's help to track down who did this. It's unclear if Johnson plans on rebuilding.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.