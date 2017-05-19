Bank manager sentenced embezzling $223K from customers

A former Regions Bank branch manager was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on embezzlement charges.

Renwick Edwards, 46, pleaded guilty in February to the charge of embezzling more than $45,000 from the bank in March 2014.

Officials said Edwards embezzled a total of $223,000 from Regions customers from October 2013 and March 2015.

In addition to 15 months in prison, Edwards was ordered to pay $226,332.02 in restitution to Regions Bank and serve three years on supervision.

