Weather forces temporary halt to BBQ Fest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Storms moved through Memphis Friday afternoon and shutdown Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest temporarily.

The weather was not technically severe, but the storms did contain heavy downpours, wind gusts, and lightning. 

Barbecue Fest will continue at 3 p.m.

