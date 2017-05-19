Afternoon headlines

Good afternoon,
Weather
A first alert weather day.
* Some storms today
* Weekend rain
* Cooler Sunday
It's another muggy and mostly cloudy day with temperatures once again topping out in the upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible all day, especially during the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Thunderstorms will also be possible on Saturday and Sunday.
TODAY: 40% chance for scattered storms. Mostly cloudy. High: 86. Winds: S 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% shower or storm. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 73
WEEKEND WEATHER: If you are going to the Memphis in May BBQ Cooking Contest on Saturday, we recommend bringing the rain gear. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, especially after 3 p.m.
Meteorologist Andrew Kozak has your full 7-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather
4 p.m. headline
A six-year-old boy and focus of an Amber Alert KILLED during a carjacking...the new information learning today about this heartbreaking case out of central Mississippi.
5 p.m. headline
Caught on Camera...A Memphis state lawmaker finds himself in the middle of a nasty road rage incident. What he says started the exchange that ended with him being called a racial slur.
6 p.m. headline
Getting more boots on the ground...Jerry Askin sits down with Memphis' police director amid new numbers on violent crime and efforts to step up officer recruitment.
Trending stories
1. Officials release new details on how 6-year-old boy died and one suspect's past
2. Woman at center of graduation brawl apologizes, but not to everyone
3. Video: Get a look at the snake pulled out of a woman's car
4. FIRST ALERT: Storms possible today
5. USPS mail carrier, 14 gang members arrested in drug trafficking sting
If you're shopping for a used vehicle that is 10-years-old or older, stop what you're doing and see what Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise has uncovered.More >>
A reading festival is being held to promote unity, according to a National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award recipient.More >>
Scattered showers or storms this evening and again Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. It will dry out on Sunday.More >>
First Alert Weather Day- Friday and SaturdayMore >>
The shine is off of hair salon "Diva's and Diamonds" after a blaze ripped through it Friday around 1:15 a.m.More >>
Storms moved through Memphis Friday afternoon and shutdown Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest temporarily.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
