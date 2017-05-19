Family of IHOP Good Samaritan prepares to pay final respects

A mother is mourning the death of her son as she prepares to say her final goodbye.

Devin Wilson was an Air Force veteran and a father of four. He was shot and killed as he broke up a fight at IHOP on Shelby Drive last weekend.

“Making an arrest will absolutely bring closure,” said Wilson’s mother Katina Rounds.

But for now, this mother is taking life one day a time.

“Right now all I'm focused on is laying my son to rest and making sure his family is okay,” Katina said.



She knows her son was a hero and that has given her peace.

On Friday, she and dozens of Wilson's friends and family showed up to his wake to pay respects.



“The support and outpouring of condolences have really helped at this moment,” Katina said.



She said she's trusting that police are working to make an arrest and said investigators came by her house this week to keep her posted on the progress of the case.

Even almost a week later, police told me no charges have been filed.



“I'm confident that police are doing all they can,” Katina said.



She's also grateful for her son's life and legacy and she's trusting the process.



“I won't question why he's gone,” Katina said. “Because I Believe that if God intended for him to still be here, he'd be here.”

Wilson's wake ends around 6 p.m., and his funeral is Saturday at Noon at the Greater St. Thomas Church on Apple Cove

